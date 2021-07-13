Ginger Zee is radiant as she shares very happy news The mum-of-two couldn't contain her excitement

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee had a pep in her step on Tuesday when she was finally able to deliver the news she's been waiting for.

The meteorologist was over the moon to be back in the GMA studios for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck - and her comeback outfit was perfection!

Ginger has been delivering her weather reports from home and has been able to travel recently too. But her return to the set was clearly a magical moment for her.

WATCH: Ginger Zee shares tour of home where she's been working during the pandemic

Despite having to be away from her two young sons who have brightened up the work from home environment, Ginger was excited.

The night before her big day, Ginger took to Instagram and wrote: "Having trouble falling asleep. Feels like the night before the first day of school. Because... I'll be back in the GMA studios tomorrow for the first time in almost a year and a half."

On the day itself, she was even more joyous and posted a TikTok video from her dressing room, in which she was dancing and getting glammed up for the occasion.

Ginger was delighted to be back in the GMA studio

"We are back baby!" she wrote. "Thanks to the magic makers for getting me right first day back in studio."

Ginger delivered some sass in a chic sleeveless top teamed with the prettiest pair of blush-coloured, Express pants and heels.

Her fans were overjoyed to see her back and wrote: "I love your style. You look so gorgeous," and, "welcome back, mama".

Ginger has been working from home with her family

One of Ginger's social media followers asked why she was only just returning and she answered: "They were watching the covid footprint so I just waited until invited."

Her happy interaction with fans is likely welcomed by Ginger who was recently trolled on Twitter by an anonymous user who called her a "weather girl who looks good in a skirt" who gets paid millions of dollars to read off an autocue.

Ginger has been able to travel for work now that restrictions have eased

The star was not impressed with his cruel comments and clapped back: "Can you please get me paid millions and no, I don't read anything — I ad lib. I'm a scientist who talks about science — with no script."

After another jibe, she added: "Peter — I only comment back to you a second time in case others need the education.

"Women can be scientists AND look good in a skirt. I happen to be one of those women. Don’t project your anger and frustration on others without knowing the facts."

