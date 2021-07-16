Maya Jama poses up a storm in sensational purple bikini The presenter left her fans speechless!

Maya Jama is currently enjoying herself on a well-earned break, and the presenter is making sure to hit the pool, showing off her incredible bikini body.

The star looked flawless as she stood in a beautiful purple bikini that highlighted her toned abs and legs.

The 26-year-old struck a fierce pose as she stood in an incredibly glamorous and expansive bathroom.

The room was marble-tiled with wooden ceilings and walls, although one wall was a black marble slab. It also featured a bath that looked perfect for soaking in after a day in paradise and a walk-in shower could be seen on the left of the shot.

Maya captioned her post with a single emoji, a purple alien monster, and the post left her fans speechless.

Many only posted flame and heart eyed face emojis, but some fans lavished the Glow Up presenter with plenty of compliments.

One wrote: "Body is on FIRE! Looking amazing babe xxx," while a second added: "We gonna have to start naming those abs."

Maya posed up a storm

A third enthused: "I mean. WHAT A WOW."

Maya revealed she was heading off on holiday earlier this week when she posted a series of snaps of herself on a private jet.

"Out of office," she wrote as she stunned in a beautiful all-white ensemble, and even busted out some dance moves.

She didn't reveal where was jetting off to, but her boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons, lives in California, so it's likely that she's gone to spend time with him.

The couple were spotted together earlier this month as they headed to Wimbledon, and Maya looked incredible in her Ralph Lauren outfit.

The star jetted off earlier this week

The pair were spotted attending a pre-tennis lunch together before being pictured stealing a kiss in the stands as they watched the match.

Maya looked like she had just stepped out of 90s chick flick Clueless, as she turned heads in a chic pastel ensemble.

Stepping into the stands in a pair of strappy nude heels to elongate her legs, Maya teamed her look with a cream Ralph Lauren handbag and statement silver jewellery.

She also opted for a high ponytail, complete with a dewy makeup look and a subtle nude lip.

