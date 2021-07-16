Salma Hayek's figure-flaunting look is a firm favourite with fans The star never ceases to amaze!

Salma Hayek's outfit says it all! The Bliss actress didn't need words to get fans talking when she shared a stunning photo of herself on Instagram which was quickly branded her "best ever".

The 54-year-old star posted a throwback image of herself on Thursday wearing a beautiful, corseted, pink top with her naturally curly hair worn loose.

Salma simply captioned the photo: "#tbt," and let her social media followers take over from there.

WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals exciting news in plunging pink top

In the snapshot, the Mexican-born actress radiated beauty and completed her look with smokey eye-makeup and natural lips.

While she didn't elaborate on when the photo was taken, her fans didn't seem to care.

"Beautiful and magnificent," wrote one, while a second added: "My favorite look," and many more could only utter: "OMG."

Salma's throwback images are certainly show-stopping but she's still creating breathtaking images today!

Salma's throwback caused a frenzy

She pulled off a move that nobody was expecting when she did the splits for a new photoshoot for Elle Mexico - and if that's not impressive we don't know what is.

The actress shared several images including one of her in a leg-baring blue and white dress with sky-high platforms.

Salma captioned the post: "Thank you Elle Mexico for such a chic cover. It was a blast." She certainly looked like she was having fun in the photos which also included one of her in a striking red dress with cut-out sides and plunging neckline.

Salma recently shared photos from her photoshoot with Elle Mexico

The front cover was also amazing with Salma sporting a vibrant, glittery outfit.

The mother-of-one - who is a self-confessed foodie - has maintained her good looks with a balanced diet and exercise too, but she recently opened up about plastic surgery rumours!

Salma admits people think she has undergone surgery

"A lot of people said that I had breast augmentation; I don't blame them! My boobs were smaller! So was the rest of my body," she said on the latest episode of Red Table Talk.

"But they have just kept growing. Many, many sizes. And my back has been really suffering from it. And not a lot of people talk about this."

Explaining the reason for her fuller bust, Salma admitted it is a surprising side effect of going through menopause. "The boobs grow a lot," she said.

