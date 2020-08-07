We all know how gorgeous Maya Jama is and how incredible she looks in a bikini – but have you seen her mum! The 25-year-old has been blessed with some fabulous genes and now we know exactly where she gets them from.

The TV and radio star stunned fans on Friday when she shared a gorgeous photo of her mother rocking a two-piece, and she looks insane!

MORE: Maya Jama's thigh-split Topshop mini dress floors fans

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our favourite virtual holidays

Maya's mum, who is of Swedish descent, made jaws drop with her athletic figure – we spy a six-pack – and her youthful looks.

In fact, the photo is so stunning, no-one is looking at her less-than-ideal surroundings. But if anyone can look this fabulous standing on a pebbly beach on an overcast day, it's clearly Maya's mum (and Maya, obviously).

Maya Jama's mum looks amazing!

Maya even shared a number of clips on her Instagram Stories of herself enjoying the London sun in a minuscule bikini top and a pair of hot pants.

Fans even thought that she was still on holiday in Ibiza! Clearing up any confusion, she revealed that she was, in fact, soaking up the sun from the balcony of her west London home – what a view!

MORE: Inside Maya Jama’s stunning London home

Maya Jama enjoyed the London heatwave on her balcony

Maya and her mum are extremely close. Describing their relationship, Maya previously told the Evening Standard: "She had me at 18, so our relationship was a bit different. I rebelled less because I was quite free.

"My mum's always been like, 'I want you to have your experiences — just tell me. I’m not going to judge you or shout at you.'"

Despite their close bond, Maya jokily admitted that she's stopped inviting her mum to parties because she gets "too drunk". She added: "She’s banned from my parties though. She gets too drunk."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.