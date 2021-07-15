January Jones' unique knitted romper divides fans in a major way The Hollywood star could have crashed her Instagram

It's not often January Jones doesn't nail it when it comes to her sense of style but her latest outfit ignited a fan debate!

The Mad Men actress divided her social media followers with a look which they either loved or despised.

January's questionable outfit was a knitted romper complete with buttons and a collar which she had teamed with her trusty vintage sunglasses.

She explained her choice of attire in the caption which read: "Dedicated to a friend of mine who thinks women shouldn't wear rompers."

She included several photos to showcase every view but it didn't matter what way she turned, some of her fans just weren't into it.

"All fun and games until you have to go to the toilet," wrote one fan who received hoards of appreciation for her comment.

January divided her fans with her romper

Another added: "It's just the going-to-the-bathroom part of the romper equation that I don't dig. What, you have to strip down for????"

But as many of January's fans pointed out, she can make anything look good!

"With a figure like yours you can wear anything," complimented another of her followers, as more graced her with heart emojis and wrote things like: "Always the fashionista," and, "so cute".

January knows how to make a statement

January was almost unrecognisable in another outfit she shared with fans the day before her romper antics.

She made people look twice when she posted a snapshot of herself cleaning her pool while wearing a long kimono-style robe.

Her hair was roughly tied up on the top of her head and she switched out her sunnies for a pair of wire-rimmed glasses.

She captioned the photo: "Caught in all my morning glory," but somehow still managed to look effortless chic!

