Maya Jama is addressing lack of diversity on TV in this amazing way The TV star is a judge for Formula E’s Open Talent Call for Presenters

Maya Jama is on the hunt for fresh talent after being announced as a judge for Formula E's search for new presenters.

The TV star revealed that it is important for a workplace to reflect different backgrounds, which is one of the reasons she signed up for her new role, as Formula E is looking for people, regardless of their background or experience, to join their existing on-air and online presenter team.

Maya is a judge for Formula E's search for new presenters

Speaking of the importance of a diverse workplace, Maya told HELLO! Online and other journalists: "I think it's quite standard. It's just looking at everybody as equals and just broadening where you're searching for talent and not discriminating against anything to do with race, age, gender.

"Just give equal opportunities, make sure your workplace reflects what's going on in the world and doesn't just look like one person from one type of background or place."

Admitting she didn't have "the most typical entrance into presenting", Maya hopes her experience will encourage people to apply to join Formula E's presenting team. "I didn't come from the most typical background and I didn't have the most typical entrance into presenting," the 26-year-old added.

"I think it's good for people to see that you don't have to do the structured route of going to university – there are so many different paths and ways to get into the industry and hopefully I can be that person who can show the different routes and give the right advice."

She continued: "I still don't think I'm a pro, but I've had a lot of experience in different parts of the industry and being a newcomer at 17 and not really knowing what on earth to do.

"Watching people I looked up to in certain jobs and seeing their experience and having a million different conversations, I feel like I've picked up quite a bit. I'm not too much older than most of the people who will be applying so I can connect and relate to a lot of them a bit more."

Maya Jama has found success on TV and radio

Formula E's Open Talent Call for Presenters provides aspiring TV anchors, commentators or pitlane reporters with a rare opportunity to break into sports broadcasting and kick-start a career in front of the camera.

Applicants are required to upload a 30 to 60-second video showcasing why they should be Formula E’s newest presenter. Entries are open to anyone aged between 18 to 24, no matter their background, skill set or experience.

Maya Jama is a judge for Formula E’s Open Talent Call for Presenters – a search for young talent aged 18-24 to join its on-air and online presenting team. Apply at www.FIAFormulaE.com/TalentCall. Entries close midnight September 12.

