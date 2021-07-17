Stacey Solomon just returned to Loose Women in the dreamiest rainbow outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon delighted viewers on Friday after she returned to the Loose Women panel for the first time in weeks. Brightening up our screens, the presenter wowed in the dreamiest rainbow knit from one of her favourite London-based brands, Olivia Rubin – and fans are in love.

Dressed to impress, Stacey nailed casual chic in her statement cardigan, which featured a stripey pastel print and the sweetest pearl floral buttons. Dressing her growing baby bump in the relaxed knit, she accessorised with a simple silver jewellery set.

RELATED: Pregnant Stacey Solomon surprised with hen do despite postponed wedding

Stacey looked so chic on Friday's episode of Loose Women

Wearing her fiery red hair in a half-up-half-down style complete with gorgeous, glossy curls, Stacey opted for natural and dewy makeup. Dusting her eyes in a soft smokey shadow, she added long voluminous lashes, a hint of rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick to match.

READ: Stacey Solomon moves new housemate into £1.2million home

Mika Pastel Stripe Cardigan, £250, Olivia Rubin

Want to recreate her look? Stacey's exact cardi is the 'Mika' which retails at £250, but if you're looking for a more affordable alternative, we've found a similar rainbow design from Shein.

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares pregnancy worry as she prepares for her baby girl

Priced at £18.49, the vibrant pastel hues of this cropped cardi would look incredible teamed with either a white summer dress and sandals or 90s mom jeans and box-fresh trainers.

Rainbow Cardigan, £18.49, Shein

It's been a busy few weeks for Stacey, who is currently expecting a bouncing baby girl with her fiancé Joe Swash. Announcing the gender on Instagram earlier this month, the Loose Women star posted a photo of herself and Joe surrounded by bright pink balloons, followed by another sweet snap of her three boys – Zachary, Leighton and Rex. The trio were pictured holding up a sign that read: "What on earth is a sister? Baby girl coming soon."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.