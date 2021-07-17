Pregnant Stacey Solomon surprised with hen do despite postponed wedding The Loose Women star's sister couldn't cancel it

Stacey Solomon was looking forward to a quiet Friday night at home when her plans took a dramatic turn.

The pregnant star was surprised with her hen party by her sister Jemma, despite the Loose Women star postponing her nuptials to Joe Swash after finding out she is expecting her fourth child.

MORE: Stacey Solomon moves new housemate into £1.2million home

Jemma revealed in an Instagram video that she was unable to cancel the hen, so decided to whisk Stacey away on it anyway.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon looks terrified during surprise hen do

Posting Jemma's video to her own Stories, Stacey could be seen climbing into a decked-out party bus with a small suitcase in tow.

Captioning the clip, Stacey penned: "When you're about to put your PJs on and settle down for the night. And your sister turns up and tells you she couldn't move your hen so 'get an overnight bag and get on the party bus Stace.'"

DIY PRO: Stacey Solomon shares peek of baby's girlie nursery as she asks for help

STUNNING: Stacey Solomon shows off growing baby bump in chic swimsuit on secluded beach retreat

She then added an emoji reading: "Send help."

In the original video shared by her sister, Jemma explained: "When you can’t move the hen weekend to the year of the wedding that’s been moved. You turn up at your heavily pregnant sister's and tell her to pack a case she's going out out."

Stacey enjoyed some healthy treats on the party bus

Jemma then shared another photo of Stacey inside the bus, munching on some carrots while she enjoyed a cocktail. "Carrot sticks and hummus for Stace, Gin and Tonic for me. I'll plan another hen next year I promise but I had to take advantage of the booking already made and the chance to a weekend away.

"You will love me when we arrive, it's going to be amazing."

In a further video, Jemma appeared to have taken Stacey to a plush hotel for the night, although all the excitement seemed too much for the pregnant TV star as she was soon fast asleep on the couch.

The excitement was all too much for Stacey

"To be fair we actually factored this into our stay," Jemma wrote alongside a crying with laughter emoji. "Night 1, Stacey goes to bed early. We can get set up for the morning, montage pending…"

Stacey revealed in June, shortly after her pregnancy announcement that she and Joe have decided to postpone their wedding until after their daughter arrives.

Answering a fan's question on Instagram, she explained: "We are going to move it back a bit, maybe not until next year but we both said we'd be a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren't there. So, for the sake of a few months we will do it when they're all here."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.