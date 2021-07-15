Stacey Solomon shares pregnancy worry as she prepares for her baby girl The star was worried about her mood!

Stacey Solomon is currently expecting her first girl with fiancé Joe Swash, but in a candid video she admitted she was worried it could be affecting her mood.

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals gender of fourth child – see announcement here

The singer admitted that she was feeling "really angry at the moment" which worried her as she said she's "not an angry person either".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shows off her baby bump in nude swimsuit on beach in Cornwall

She explained to fans that the only things that actually enraged her were "injustices or people being nasty to people", but that building a bunk bed had infuriated her.

She wrote little notes alongside the two clips, and in one she said: "I don't know it's this pregnancy or this is just who I am now but I'm so angry lately."

In the second, she added: "Making this bunk bed just sent me over the edge. My twitchy angry eye was off the scale. Why am I even making it…"

Thankfully the star was inundated with support from fans who offered their own advice as to why she might be feeling this way, with many pointing to the fact that she's expecting a young girl.

One said: "My pregnancies with my girls made me a really angry person. My boy's pregnancy was fine, normal, placid."

Another added: "Ahh, it's defo the extra girl hormones, I was the same when I was pregnant with a girl! Not so much with the boys."

Stacey was worried about her mood

Stacey thanked her fans for their support in a heartfelt message. "So many of you saying it's a girl pregnancy thing," she responded.

MORE: Stacey Solomon shows off growing baby bump in chic swimsuit on secluded beach retreat

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares how Rex helped her during unexpected incident

"I didn't even think about it being different. Hopefully that's what it is and it goes away with the hormones, or good luck to Joe and the boys."

She then joked: "It's probably for the best he's been away all week."

Stacey and Joe are expecting their first girl together, and the expectant mum has already begun eagerly decorating the nursery.

The Loose Women star got her fans involved and asked for their help deciding on the exact shade of pink to paint the room, putting four different sample shades onto the wall ranging from a pale pastel hue to a purple shade.

Stacey and Joe are expecting their first girl together

"So before the football starts I'm going to test the paint colours and you can help me choose a colour for her room," Stacey wrote, adding: "Still feels so strange (in the best way) to say our little girl."

The photo gave fans a peek inside the girlie decor, with a pink fluffy carpet in the shape of a star, white and pink scatter cushions and a little wicker basket filled with outfits ready for her daughter.

MORE: Stacey Solomon seeks help from fans over new baby dilemma

Stacey previously gave fans a tour inside the nursery which was almost empty apart from a white chest of drawers and changing table with orange handles that previously belonged to her youngest son Rex.

"This will be the baby's room. I can't wait to start from scratch in here it's a complete blank canvas. I want to upcycle and jazz up Rex's old stuff, I feel like I just had him so I want to use it all again.

"I'm so excited to start this little journey it makes me cry," she told fans.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.