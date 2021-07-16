Michelle Keegan's pastel leggings and platform trainers are everything The star rocked her Adidas sportswear

Michelle Keegan has shared another gorgeous Instagram post as she rocks her latest collection with Adidas and Very - and fans are in love.

The actress sported a monochrome look in one snap, and a blue pastel pair of leggings in another - writing: "1 girl, 2 pics, 3 stripes."

DISCOVER: Michelle Keegan's striped jumpsuit is exactly what you need for your staycation

She added a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses to her look as well as white platform trainers - and showed off her golden tan in the sunny photos, which saw her smiling happily at the camera.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Michelle Keegan dances through the streets to launch Adidas collection

As always, fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "Love this collection!!" and another adding: "Your collection is all amazing."



Michelle looked beautiful in her Adidas outfit

A further follower swooned over Michelle's blue outfit, commenting: "The blue leggings," alongside a heart emoji. We have to agree!

MORE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright look loved-up in rare 'couple goals' photo

The star has shared a number of posts to promote her new activewear range, looking incredible in various crop tops, mini dresses and co-ord sets.

Adidas Originals light blue set, Hoodie, £55, Shorts, £23, Very

She revealed the exciting news of the range in June, alongside a fun video with Michelle looking gorgeous as she modelled the looks with a team of dancers.

RELATED: Michelle Keegan looks incredible in crop top for adorable new video

Sharing it with her millions of followers, Michelle wrote: "So excited to launch my latest collaboration with @veryuk and adidas! So many amazing looks for the summer! Which one is your favourite?!"

She's shared a number of looks on Instagram

Her latest range is full of fun sorbet shades and punchy hues, offering something for everyone this season. Popular pieces include baby blue shorts and matching hoodie - perfect for staying cool whilst working from home - while Michelle also rocks a sporty mini dress in the collection.

Speaking about the launch, she said: "This new collection is like a breath of fresh air with all the pastel hues, and the new styles are perfect for summer. All the pieces are so comfortable and can be dressed up and down - I love the versatility of the range."