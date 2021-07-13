Kylie Minogue looks unbelievable in her figure-hugging, feathered dress

Kylie Minogue has wowed fans with another gorgeous Instagram post, posing in a glamorous feathered dress complete with sparkling sleeves and a figure-hugging fit. We're obsessed!

The professional shot was no doubt taken from a professional photoshoot, with the singer being styled by Karl Willett and hair by Christian Vermaak.

READ MORE: Dannii Minogue on turning 50 and reuniting with sister Kylie - exclusive

Kylie simply captioned the post with three heart emojis, but still prompted thousands of fans to comment. "You are something else Kylie," one wrote, while another added: "S.T.U.N.N.I.N.G."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kylie Minogue holidays in paradise

The star's outfits are always show-stopping, and her latest creation is a couture piece by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika, whose dramatic designs have also been worn on the red carpet by the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Heidi Klum.

READ: Kylie Minogue is all smiles as she enjoys 'dreamy sunset' during Cuban holiday



Kylie shared the snap in her gorgeous Georges Hobeika dress

Kylie always wows her fans with stunning fashion shots and nostalgic throwbacks on Instagram, and at the weekend she sported a beautiful pink flowing dress as she shared a shot to promote her range of wines. "Head in the clouds... @kylieminoguewines," she wrote.

MORE: Kylie Minogue's bathroom at £18million home is heaven on earth

It comes as Kylie's former fiancé Joshua Sasse welcomed his second child on Tuesday - a daughter named Delilah. The birth of his daughter comes 14 months after he welcomed his first child with his Australian wife Louisa – a son named Dominic Charles.



Wearing a dreamy pink dress

Kylie and Joshua were engaged for a year and announced their split in 2017, with the singer sending a message of positivity to her fans.

Alongside a photo of a beautiful sunrise, the star wrote on Instagram at the time: "#lovers… Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises."