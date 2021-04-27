Skincare lovers, Rochelle Humes swears by this sheet mask and it includes black diamond

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes gave fans an insight into her luxurious self-care routine on Monday, including how she maintains her radiant complexion.

The This Morning presenter took to her Instagram stories to show off one of her favourite products, which is the 111SKIN celestial black diamond lifting and firming treatment mask.

The mum-of-three shared a hilarious video of herself wearing the black sheet mask, captioning it: "Just gave my builders a fright…".

WATCH: Rochelle Humes shares hilarious video wearing a sheet mask

Although sheet masks may be a little scary to look at, they have a huge range of benefits, and are a great way to step up your skincare routine if your skin is feeling a little lacklustre.

This cult product from 111SKIN is enriched with particles of black diamond, it's not hard to see why it has a £140 price tag.

The sheet mask is part of the scientific skincare brand's anti-ageing range, that promises to combat hyperpigmentation, discolouration and uneven skin tone. By stimulating the natural synthesis of collagen and elastin, the range also helps to improve firmness and elasticity.

111SKIN celestial black diamond face mask, £140, LOOKFANTASTIC

The mask is divided into three sections for the upper and lower face and neck, in order to refine and tighten your facial contours. It is saturated in unique concentrates that help reduce the appearance of frown lines and wrinkles, so you can say goodbye to botox and hello to your best skin yet.

If Rochelle's glowing complexion isn’t enough to convince you that you need to try this mask, why not check out some of the amazing reviews online. One customer said: "These masks are incredible and by far the best I have ever tried. Skin feels tighter, brighter, rejuvenated and plumped. As someone who has struggled with uneven skin tone these masks, along with the under eye masks really help to give a bright and clear complexion."

111SKIN celestial black diamond eye mask, £75, LOOKFANTASTIC

That’s right, the range also comes with an under eye mask and a neck mask, so you can target specific areas that you feel need a little extra love. The 111SKIN celestial eye mask is available at £75, and is enriched with a small dose of retinol that works to actively discourage fine lines and dark circles.

Our self-care Sundays just got a whole lot more luxurious!

