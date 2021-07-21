Robin Roberts wows in the chicest pink dress The veteran journalist keeps bringing on the work style inspo.

If you’re looking for closet staple inspo for working from home or in the office, pay close attention to Robin Roberts’ on-air style picks.

The veteran journalist stunned yet again in a soft pink Roland Mouret cape sheath dress as she guest hosted Jeopardy this week, and we were smitten with the figure-flattering cut of the midi look and its chic vibe.

Robin finished the look with dainty drop earrings and her signature pumps.

The on-air host has a thing for physique-skimming dresses, and for good reason. She looks incredible in them - and wore another one we loved on Wednesday on Good Morning America.

In a clip she shared on Instagram, Robin could be seen rocking a sleeveless, form-fitting red dress that showed off her figure as she shared a morning inspirational nugget with fans, whom she calls her “glam fam”.

“Maybe at one time you felt you were excited or passionate about life, but things haven’t turned out the way you hoped,” Robin said as she sat in her dressing room. “You had some bad breaks, some disappointments. God is saying it’s time to believe again. You haven’t seen your best days.”

"When I wear red it’s a sign it was a late night (hard to look tired wearing red 😉) #GlamFam has me up for some #WednesdayWisdom ," Robin captioned the video. She further explained that she had been watching last night's NBA Championship game.

The veteran journalist continues to keep the chic girl boss looks coming, and they’ve been full of all the pops of color we love to see in the summertime.

Robin wore a dress last week that made us do a double-take when she popped on the Good Morning America set sporting a figure-flattering, multicolored knit Zimmerman dress that we swooned over.

If the dress looks familiar, it’s because the short-sleeved midi dress is one of Robin’s favorite ensembles. She wore it in March and a couple of times last year too.

We loved that the dress is so versatile that it can work in the fall and summer, and you can dress it up or down with heels, sandals, or sneakers.

