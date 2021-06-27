Robin Roberts shares glimpse inside date night with partner Amber at their stunning country home The Good Morning America star has been dating partner Amber Laign for 15 years

Robin Roberts has been enjoying spending quality time at her home in Connecticut – where she hosted Good Morning America from remotely on Friday's show.

And over the weekend, the GMA anchor took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her date night with her partner Amber Laign.

The TV star posted a candid photo showing the pair sitting in the garden by a fire pit, with their beloved pet dog Lukas by their side.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts gives tour inside colourful home to mark special occasion

Robin's garden boasts many impressive features, including a large swimming pool and a hammock area – ideal for relaxing in during her time off work.

The star splits her time between her country house in Connecticut and her apartment in Manhattan – where she spends the weekdays living in so that she is close to the GMA studios.

The 60-year-old spent the majority of the pandemic last year in Connecticut, and co-hosted GMA live from her basement.

Robin Roberts shared a photo from her date night with Amber Laign

Both Lukas and Amber also made regular appearances during this time, much to the delight of fans.

Robin returned to New York in September when it was safe to do so, and has been splitting her time between her two homes ever since.

The author's city apartment is just as nice, and is a sanctuary for her in the weekdays. While it's a peaceful place to stay in the Big Apple, Robin recently joked about the one downside to living in the property.

The GMA star has a gorgeous home in Connecticut

During an episode of GMA, Robin opened up about the "perils" of living there. Chatting to her co-stars, including weatherman Sam Champion, the presenter said: "I spent several days – a few days – in Connecticut, got back to New York, walked into my apartment last night, and a blast of cold air – wind had blown up one of the windows in the living room."

Robin then added: "There were strong winds, but you know, the perils of living in a penthouse."

Robin and partner Amber have been dating for 15 years

The star was of course joking, but that didn't stop her co-stars from reacting. Michael Strahan was heard shouting: "Oh! Oh! Oh!" off-screen, as Robin added: "I'm totally kidding, totally joking."

Michael then went on to pose in a comical fashion to mock what his co-star had said. "Well, we'll just move right along," Sam said through laughter, before adding that Robin's place was indeed a "lovely home."

