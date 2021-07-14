Robin Roberts dazzles in a figure-hugging dress you need to see The veteran journalist stunned on Good Morning America in the look

If you haven’t been paying attention to Robin Roberts’ Good Morning America wardrobe, it’s time to begin.

The veteran journalist continues to keep the chic girl boss looks coming, and they’ve been full of all the pops of color we love to see in the summertime.

Robin’s latest dress made us do a double-take when she popped on the Good Morning America set wearing a figure-flattering, multicolored knit Zimmerman dress that we swooned over. If the dress looks familiar, it’s because the short-sleeved midi dress is one of Robin’s favorite ensembles. She wore it in March and a couple of times last year too.

Robin Roberts recycled her gorgeous Zimmerman dress and nailed the look again

We love that the dress is so versatile that it can work in the fall and summer, and you can dress it up or down with heels, sandals, or sneakers.

Robin’s style aside, the Good Morning America star was overjoyed on Tuesday after hearing that her television movie, Robin Roberts presents: Mahalia, had been nominated for an Emmy.

Robin shared the news that her television movie had been nominated for an Emmy

The on-air host took to Instagram to share an upbeat statement, which read: "I'm so proud of the recognition the phenomenal Mahalia cast and crew are receiving – an Emmy nomination!

"Congrats to all the nominees. Thank you @lifetimetv for believing in this film from the very start."

Fans were quick to congratulate Robin on the achievement, with one writing: "Yeees, congratulations," while another wrote: "Congratulations to all the cast and crew. Great job Robin!" A third added: "So well deserved Robin Roberts!"

Given Robin’s penchant for fashion, we can’t wait to see what she wears on the big night.

