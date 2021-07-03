A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton causes a stir with super-short hair The TV star looked gorgeous!

Laura Hamilton unveiled the results of a major chop on Friday – and fans were left stunned by her super-short hair transformation.

The A Place in the Sun star typically sports shoulder-length hair with slight feathering at the front, however, she's now opted for a more dramatic finish.

READ: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton stuns fans with throwback bikini photo

Laura has had a few inches cut from her blonde locks with it now sitting directly on her jawline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Laura Hamilton shares peek inside her stunning home

She has had sharp layers cut into the front framing her face beautifully, and her hair is slightly longer at the back, just resting on the nape of her neck.

Laura appears to have had a colour refresh too, adding some highlights to her blonde tresses which help make her hair look more voluminous and textured.

Of course, the TV star looked absolutely gorgeous and raved about her experience in the hairdresser's chair on Instagram.

MORE: A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton shares rare photo of son

READ: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton speaks candidly about 'airbrushing' of her scar

Laura looked lovely with her new haircut

She wrote: "New hair!!! Always love seeing @avw1974 @williams_and_rice and this time I had a lovely head massage and hand massage too!!!"

Fans were quick to give their verdict, with many giving Laura their seal of approval for her head-turning makeover.

"Looking gorgeous!! Really suits you," raved one, followed by a flame emoji. A second gushed: "Love it! Gorgeous! Looks great!"

A third added: "Lush hair, really gorgeous pic." While others simply left fire and heart-eyes emojis in the comment section of the post.

Fans were blown away by Laura's transformation

MORE: A Place In The Sun stars' wedding photos: Laura Hamilton, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin, more

Laura's new look comes after she hit back at rumours that she is planning to leave A Place in the Sun, which she has presented since 2012.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily back in April, Laura said that the false story could have been "very detrimental" to her career, revealing she had actually spoken to her boss as a result "because it really upset me and I never ever said I was looking to leave. Why would I?”

She continued: "It's just terrible. Because I'd said I work on other TV projects and I'd love to do other travel things, that doesn't mean you're going to leave a project that you're already working on. I own a coffee shop and a restaurant. That doesn't mean because I own a coffee shop and a restaurant that I'm going to leave my TV job and do that full time, do you know what I mean?”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.