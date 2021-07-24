Nadia Sawalha always stuns fans with her array of beautiful dresses, and she looked amazing on Friday's edition of Loose Women in a gorgeous flowery frock.

On Saturday, the star uploaded a clip of her walking through the Loose Women studios as she let it flow all around her.

Confidently strutting through the hallways, Nadia had a huge smile on her face as she wrote: "#letitwobble."

It wasn't just the dress that caught attention, as her hair, which she was wearing loose, bounced around as she strode.

The 56-year-old is a huge advocate for body positivity and earlier this month she posed in a white bikini that highlighted her curves.

The star was cheering on England for the Euros 2020 final, which saw the team lose to Italy on penalties.

Alongside her shot in the bikini, she posted one of a model wearing the same item, intending to show the differences between photoshoots and reality.

She strutted with confidence

Her fans lauded her with compliments, and one wrote: "Love the first but I prefer the second! Powerful, strong, real woman." Another commented: "You look AMAZING!!"

A third chimed in: "Brilliant," while a fourth added: "You are beautiful Nadia," finishing with a heart emoji.

Nadia is happily married to husband Mark Adderly, and the pair recently went on a romantic trip to Norfolk, and they looked so in love!

Captioning a series of posts, she wrote: "Swipe across to see how much of an epic fail this 'let's do some nice pics' was that we took when we were in Norfolk! Idiots!"

Ending the post with a romantic declaration, she added: "Love you @mark_adderley... thank you for always having my back, love you. Always…" and added several hashtags such as #husbandandwifegoals, #relationshipgoals, #lovemyhubby and #besthusbandever.

The star advocates for body positivity

Mark was one of the first to reply and made an intimate confession that delighted their followers. "I will always have your back … I'm your Wing Man (who also fancies the pants off you)," he wrote, prompting a fan to remark: "Aw that's a lovely thing to say nads is one lucky gal."

A second added: "Awww love you two," whilst a third said of the selfies; "I think they’re so beautiful."

