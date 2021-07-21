Nadia Sawalha's husband makes intimate confession about their marriage – fans react The Loose Women presenter and her husband praised each other in a sweet post

Nadia Sawalha was feeling the love this week - and that was clear to see as she shared four loved-up selfies with her husband Mark Adderley and paid him the sweetest tribute.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, the Loose Women star reminisced about their recent trip to Norfolk and wrote alongside the selfies, which show Nadia kissing Mark on the cheek: "Swipe across to see how much of an epic fail this 'let's do some nice pics' was that we took when we were in Norfolk! Idiots!"

Ending the post with a romantic declaration, she added: "Love you @mark_adderley... thank you for always having my back, love you. Always…" and added several hashtags such as #husbandandwifegoals, #relationshipgoals, #lovemyhubby and #besthusbandever.

Mark was one of the first to reply and made an intimate confession that delighted their followers. "I will always have your back … I'm your Wing Man (who also fancies the pants off you)," he wrote, prompting a fan to remark: "Aw that's a lovely thing to say nads is one lucky gal."

A second added: "Awww love you two," whilst a third said of the selfies; "I think they’re so beautiful."

The couple visited Norfolk last week

Nadia and Mark have been married since 2002 and have one of showbiz's strongest marriages – but it hasn't always been plain sailing for them.

Back in 2019 Nadia bravely touched on her past relationship with alcohol, revealing that had she not fallen pregnant, both she and her husband "probably would have died".

The TV star admitted that she was "emotionally and physically unwell" when she first met Mark, and "hadn't been dealing with grief" following the death of her first husband Justin Mildwater, who had taken his own life in 1997.

"There was a lot of drink and a lot of late nights," Nadia, 56, said. The couple fell pregnant in 2002 with daughter Maddie - now 18 - and later welcomed their second daughter, Kiki, 13.