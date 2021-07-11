Nadia Sawalha shows off her curves in incredible bikini The Loose Women star donned the outfit for a special occasion

Nadia Sawalha stunned fans with a new look on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women regular uploaded a snapshot of herself showing off her curvy figure – and it was all in honour of the European Championship final.

The star posed in a risqué white bikini onto which she had painted a red cross.

Nadia's long curly hair flowed free and she held a homemade shield in one hand and a flower-patterned sweeping brush in the other.

The unusual set-up was a parody of a photo Nadia also posted online which showed a blonde model in a similar outfit.

The mum-of-two captioned her snap: "SWIPE ACROSS… THE TWINNING IS [mind blown emoji]. IT’S COMING HOME… #itscominghome #englandfootball."

Although the presenter and actress may have intended to draw attention to the differences between professional photoshoots and reality, her fans were quick to tell her how fabulous she looked – and we have to agree!

Nadia's fans loved her new look

Rushing to the comment section to share their opinions, one of her followers wrote: "Love the first but I prefer the second! Powerful, strong, real woman."

Another commented: "You look AMAZING!!"

A third chimed in: "Brilliant," while a fourth added: "You are beautiful Nadia," finishing with a heart emoji.

The 56-year-old has a devoted fanbase on social media, in large part due to how honest and down-to-earth she is and the fact that she promotes body positivity to her many fans.

The star often promotes body positivity on social media

Her followers will no doubt be glad to see her in good spirits as she recently revealed a nasty injury that caused some concern.

The star was flooded with well wishes and helpful advice after she shared with her followers that she had burnt her neck earlier in the week.

Posting a photo of a painful-looking blister on her neck, she wrote: "I'm calling this my IDIOT INJURY! What a PLONKER I am!"

