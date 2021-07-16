Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares update on horrific facial burn

Nadia Sawalha recently suffered horrific burns to her face - much to the shock of her fans. Returning to Loose Women this week, the presenter gave viewers an update on her recovery.

"I got my idiot injury, that I'm calling it," she shared. "Folks, never put honey in a bottle in a microwave, because that's what I did, and I had a really bad burn on my neck. So that was all... just an absolute idiot. I got what I deserved really for being so stupid."

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha reveals shocking neck burns after being scalded in kitchen accident

Luckily it wasn't anything more serious as Nadia is now on the mend thanks to a skin patch. "I've got this brilliant patch thing," she said. "It's something called hydrocolloid or something? It just stops that itching, and it's really good for scarring, but actually it's doing really well. I did it about ten days ago and it's doing really well."

Last weekend, Nadia posted a photo of her gruesome injury, admitting she had the "week from hell," since her post comes just days after one of her dogs was taken ill.

Alongside the snap, which showed a painful-looking blister on her neck, she wrote: "I'm calling this my IDIOT INJURY! What a PLONKER I am!"

Nadia recently took to Instagram to reveal her neck burns

The presenter continued: "I did this on Tuesday and the blistering (pics too gruesome to show you!) has been too bad to put anything on it. But I think I should start using something ASAP. Any suggestions would be greatly received! You always have such great advice!!"

Although Nadia didn't go into details on how she got the burns in her post, later on during her live Coffee Moaning YouTube broadcast, she explained that she was heating up a plastic bottle of honey in a microwave when it all went wrong.

"The plastic bottle was two seconds from the whole thing exploding like shrapnel," she said. "The honey leaps out the pot and sprays all over the ceiling, all over the side, all over the floor, all over the cupboards and splashes up my neck."

