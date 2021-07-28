Cheryl's slinky bodycon outfit is her most flattering look ever

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Cheryl may have taken an epic social media break but she's back and looking hotter than ever. On Tuesday, the 38-year-old surprised fans with a behind-the-scenes shoot of her wearing a tonal outfit that we can't get out of our heads.

The former wife of Ashley Cole is now the face of We Are Free multivitamins and her promotional shoot showcased all things natural; fitting the vibe of the brand perfectly.

With glowing skin, subtle makeup and caramel-toned hair, the singer looked super healthy and picture-perfect, especially wearing a gorgeous ribbed top and matching skirt by Nanushka, in a light tan colour. The top had a distinctive high halter neckline and is perfect for the summer.

Speaking about her new collaboration last month, the former X Factor judge said: "I really want self-care to be accessible to everyone which is why I’ve chosen to partner up with @wearefeel a brand that makes science led clean health products without the premium price tag .Taking Feel Multivitamins has become my daily ritual and I am so excited to share them with you all."

The Girls Aloud star turned 38 on 30 June and posed inside the family home she shares with son Bear, sitting at a table with a birthday cupcake on a plate in front of her. "Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes, I had the loveliest day," the Girls Aloud star wrote in the caption.

Her first snap since June 2020 came earlier this month when she posed for a selfie which showed off her natural beauty. In the photo, she rocked tousled brunette waves and opted for natural lashes, brows and a slick of pink lipgloss – and fans were obsessed with her understated glam. So nice to see you back Cheryl!

