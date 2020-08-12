Cheryl makes rare appearance for sweet reason – but we can't take our eyes off her trousers The Girls Aloud star looked flawless

Cheryl left one very special fan floored on Tuesday when she paid a visit to her home to meet her newborn baby, and for the incredible occasion, the star showed off a brand new look.

Donning a pair of silk, high-waist Chloe trousers in a beautiful earthy brown, the Girls Aloud star once again proved she can pull off any look.

The doting mum paired her show-stopping trousers with a crisp white T-shirt, and wore her stunning brown tresses tousled and loose.

Cheryl looked incredible when she paid a visit to fan Michelle Illingworth

The hit-maker could be seen grinning from ear to ear in the post, as superfan Michelle Illingworth cradled her newborn son Luca.

Alongside a photo of Cheryl sitting opposite her and Luca, Michelle wrote: "I am actually speechless... Luca had a very special visitor today… CHERYL. My heart is so so full. I have no words, I love her so so much. 'I couldn’t make your wedding and you’ve supported me over the years, the least I could do was come and see you and your beautiful new baby.'"

High Waisted Flared Trousers, £32, & Other Stories

Needless to say, followers were floored by Cheryl's incredible gesture, and rushed to the comment section of Michelle's post to say so.

"I’m so happy for you. No one deserves this more than you. She adores you and meeting Luca is just the sweetest thing, can’t cope with the cuteness of this," wrote one.

"I'm so, so happy for you," another sweetly added.

And for anyone as obsessed with Cheryl's trousers as we are, but not wanting to spend more than £500 to recreate the look, we've found an almost identical pair of high-waisted bottoms by & Other Stories for £32!

The high-street store's High Waisted Flared Trousers also feature an elasticated waist and bold silhouette, plus come in a shade of orange that's as close to the tone of the trousers worn by Cheryl as can be!

