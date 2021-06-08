Cheryl debuts new look in oversized shirt as she breaks social media silence The Girls Aloud star looked incredible

Cheryl is back – and she's never looked better. The Fight For This Love singer delighted fans on Tuesday when she broke her social media silence of over a year with a rare Instagram grid post, showing off her natural beauty in a stunning off-duty outfit.

Shedding her ultra polished pop image, Cheryl was dressed down in a chic oversized shirt paired with a blush pink, pleated midi skirt as she posed alongside her hair and makeup team.

The 37-year-old star also unveiled a pared-back beauty look, rocking tousled brunette waves and opting for natural lashes, brows and a slick of pink lipgloss – and fans were obsessed with her understated glam.

She captioned her Instagram post: "We back **all covid tested". The star's followers commented in their hundreds, with Louise Redknapp sharing a heart emoji and Alesha Dixon chiming in: "Missed you".

One fan shared: "You are glowing" while another posted: "Omg we’ve missed you so much" and a third enthused: "And don’t you look soooo good". We have to agree!

Cheryl has rarely posted on social media throughout lockdown and has hardly been seen in public, instead spending quality time at home with her four-year-old son Bear, whose father is One Direction's Liam Payne.

In April, she was seen on a dog walk with an adorable dachshund pup in a Buckinghamshire park, sparking speculation she had welcomed a new family pet.

Cheryl previously opened up about her style evolution, insisting fashion should be fun and admitting she feels more comfortable as the years go by.

"I think my style is constantly evolving and I’m learning all the time", she told the Daily Record.

"I actually wear far less make-up now. When I was younger, I was wanting to feel like a woman. Now I’m in my 30s, I know that comes from inside."