Amanda Holden is hotter than the sun in her gorgeous string bikini

Amanda Holden has posed for another swimwear snap during her luxurious villa holiday, rocking - you guessed it - a bikini from her extensive Melissa Odabash collection.

Sharing the photo on Wednesday, the presenter sunbathed in front of a beautiful ocean backdrop in the pink two-piece, telling fans: "Just #chillin."

We're not jealous at all! Plenty of fans quickly reacted to the stunning shot from Amanda's mystery location, where she is enjoying a break with her husband Chris and daughters Lexi and Hollie.

WATCH: Amanda's gorgeous swimsuit and bikini collection

The star's bikini is her favourite swimwear brand's 'Miami' set, which is currently in the sale at The Outnet - winning! Both the string top and the briefs are currently reduced from £108 down to £54 each.

Amanda rocked another of her favourite Melissa Odabash bikinis

Amanda also posted a hilarious video on her TikTok account doing the 'pool challenge' in a green leafy swimsuit, trying a number of funny poses as she jumped into the swimming pool.

"Why is this actually so impressive," one fan wrote, while another added: "You make me laugh! More please!"

Heart Radio host Amanda shared a beautiful photo with her two daughters on Tuesday evening, too, as they enjoyed the sunset. The snap sees Amanda looking stunning in a green halter-neck metallic dress with her blonde hair in a sleek bun, whilst Lexi and Hollie sport pretty summer dresses, too.



She shared a hilarious TikTok video

It was a hit with her followers, who all rushed to compliment her "gorgeous family".

"Could you all be anymore gorgeous?" asked friend Anna Saccone, whilst Samantha Faiers added: "Gorgeous girls." Sinitta remarked: "Pretty, Prettier and Prettiest?! But in any order it works."

Amanda with her two daughters, Lexi and Hollie

Amanda and her family have been on holiday for the past week, and while they've clearly spent quality time together, the star and her husband, Chris Hughes, have also been able to enjoy a date night.

On Monday, the 50-year-old shared a photo of the pair whilst out for dinner – and Amanda looked stunning with a tousled, curly hairstyle. She's certainly a summer girl at heart...

