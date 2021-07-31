Michelle Keegan stuns with toned abs in cropped T-shirt in radiant new photo

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan is already back at work after her sunny trip to Mallorca – and we are so envious of her gorgeous golden glow!

The actress shared a selfie on the set of her hit show Brassic on Friday, showing a hint of her toned abs and bronzed skin while dressed as her character, Erin.

MORE: Michelle Keegan is unrecognisable with blonde hair in stunning throwback

Michelle rocked a pair of green utility trousers, black biker boots and a cropped white T-shirt that popped against her summer tan.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan causes a stir with fitness video

Michelle simply captioned the snap: "She's back! Brassic."

Just one day prior, Michelle delighted fans with an intimate photo showing a close-up of her stomach in a pair of slim-fit trousers and another shot of her rocking a knitted coral bikini top.

SEE: Michelle Keegan looks radiant in white after secret date night with Mark Wright

READ: Michelle Keegan looks enviably gorgeous in her casual crop top and joggers

Michelle looked gorgeous with her golden glow

The actress wowed fans with her fashionable choices, including a pearl-encrusted clutch bag and some enormous rings and gold bracelets.

"Details," she wrote, adding a sparkling emoji to the post. "STUNNOSHE," enthused one, while another added: "The bracelet is everything xxx."

A third commented: "OH MY GOD that bracelet is the most divine bracelet I have ever seen," while a fourth was impressed with everything Michelle was wearing, claiming she had a "wonder wardrobe".

Michelle's close-up bikini shot drove fans wild

Michelle's outfits are often the envy of fans, and on Wednesday she left them swooning over her cropped denim shorts and cute gingham tee from her range with Very.

The star took to Instagram to share a photo of her summer look, as she smiled over her shoulder and stepped out in the countryside carrying a large bouquet of seasonal peonies. Dreamy!

Hunza G Gloria bandeau textured seersucker bikini, £140.00, Selfridges

The picturesque snap was a hit with fans, who rushed to the comments to share their love for Michelle's latest drop with the high street label.

"This collection is something else," wrote one fan, followed by a string of heart-eye emojis. "Forever my girl crush!" commented another, while a third was keen to recreate Michelle's look: "Get me those shorts!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.