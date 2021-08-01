Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor twin as blonde bombshells for big celebration The apple really doesn't fall far from the tree

Christie Brinkley showed off two generations of the astounding Brinkley modelling genes as she shared a series of pictures with her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

READ: Christie Brinkley makes surprising confession about daughter Sailor on her birthday

The mother-daughter duo put on their best pair of heels and glamorous dresses as they took off for a big party celebrating an iconic moment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley is gorgeous in green with the cutest accessory

Christie posted several pictures on Instagram from a beautiful garden party she and Sailor attended, commemorating 40 years of designer Michael Kors.

SEE: Christie Brinkley looks ethereal in white jumpsuit featuring plunging neckline

The two looked like absolute blonde bombshells with their flowing golden locks, kind eyes, and bright smiles.

Sailor, who is also a model, wore a deep purple sequined dress with multiple belts, while Christie wore a white halter top gown with a brown belt and a blazer.

The duo of models looked like a beautiful set of twins at Michael Kors' party

Christie wrote in the caption, "Celebrating 40 years of the iconic American Style of the adorable legend @michaelkors in the chicest garden of hosts extraordinaire Jon and legs for days @tizzielisch and co hosted by the lovely and glamorously cool @naomiwatts plus strawberry shortcake all on a gorgeous Summer night!

"Thank you all for including @sailorbrinkleycook and me! PS Thank you @owengould for our new haircuts! #heresto40more ! At least!"

MORE: Christie Brinkley's swimsuit snap channels all-American beauty

READ: Christie Brinkley shows off her incredible figure in shimmery gown for big announcement

Several of their fans were enamored by the pictures of the two and couldn't resist complimenting them on their matching beauty.

Christie even shared a look at the mouth-watering menu from the party

"You both look gorgeous!" one follower commented, with another saying, "Such pretty summer scenes and that menu is perfection. You girls look fresh as daisies!" and a third calling, "Twins!"

The supermodel shared many other moments from the event, including shots of Sailor laughing with Michael Kors himself, and even a picture of their amazing menu, which included delights like hamburgers and beef hot dogs, lobster rolls on brioche, and strawberry shortcake.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.