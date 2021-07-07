Christie Brinkley's swimsuit snap channels all-American beauty It's 4th of July every day

Christie Brinkley is showing off her love for the great United States of America in the best way she can - a throwback swimsuit post, to keep the fireworks going.

Even though it's been three days since all the 4th of July barbecues, she's making sure that we don't forget to celebrate the country ahead of throwback Thursday.

The American model posted a picture on Instagram of a photoshoot she did for Harper's Bazaar with Patrick Demarchelier, wearing a swimsuit as she lounges on a yacht.

Christie channeled classic American beauty with her American-flag inspired high-waisted swimsuit, looking incredibly tan in the lush island of St. Barts.

Christie Brinkley IS the American dream in her throwback swimsuit snap

"Happy 7th of July Everybody! Let’s keep counting Happy days! @harpersbazaarus @patrickdemarchelier #stbarts #happydays #tbt" she wrote in the caption.

Fans were taken in by the 67-year-old model's stunning good looks and relaxed pose. "The original super model!" one wrote, with another saying, "All American woman."

Even prominent make-up artist Sandy Linter commented with a behind-the-scenes secret, writing, "Just put a little lemon in your hair 1980’s tip."

The iconic model has made her Instagram a frequent place for her red, white, and blue tributes, including posting a cheeky throwback on the 4th of July itself.

The model has freqeuntly shown off her penchant for red, white, and blue

She posted another swimsuit photo she shot for New York Magazine, wearing a similarly patriotic ensemble with frills and ruffles.

"Happy 4th of July to all my neighbors from sea to shining sea," she wrote in the caption, going on to include several quotes about freedom from prominent figures like Bob Dylan and Barack Obama.

