Christie Brinkley is a bombshell in tight mini-dress for new photo It's almost impossible to believe she's 67

Christie Brinkley knows how to make a statement and she did just that with her latest look.The supermodel looked incredibly youthful in a stunning blue mini-dress which showed off her fabulous figure.

Christie, 67, posed for the front cover of Social Life magazine in which she opened up about her life in The Hamptons.

MORE: Christie Brinkley stuns in semi-sheer dress in gorgeous sun soaked photo

The star wore her blonde locks in a choppy, layered look and her makeup left her with a natural glow.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley shares the secret to her age-defying good looks

"My @sociallifemagazine cover is out now ‼️Thank you @devorah_rose for such a fun shoot that took me for a fashionable walk down Memory Lane as I stepped into one #Halston dress after another. Each one triggering a #studio54 flashback‼️ Great to work with amazing photographer @annagunselman."

MORE: Christie Brinkley poses in 'tiny' string bikini during sizzling beach photoshoot

READ: Christie Brinkley shares stunning bikini photo of her lookalike daughter Sailor

She then thanked the rest of the glam squad and her post was met with approval from her many fans.

Christie posted the article and cover shoot too

"Always gorgeous and always inspirational," wrote one, while another said: "Beautiful as ever," and a third commented: "You're so cute."

Christie has had a long and celebrated career and recently thanked the bikini for keeping her in the game.

RELATED: Christie Brinkley makes surprising confession about daughter Sailor on her birthday

MORE: Christie Brinkley's luxurious swimming pool is a slice of heaven

She paid tribute to the "three tiny bits of fabric," with an Instagram post. Sharing three stunning photos from past Sport Illustrated shoots, she wrote: "Happy #internationalbikiniday‼️ I'm celebrating those 3 tiny bits of fabric that have kept my career a float for some 47 years. (Scroll).

Christie says swimwear has kept her career alive for 47 years

"They have strung me along to some of the most beautiful beaches and places in the world. From the #seychellesislands off the coast of #madagascar to #brazil , #mexico #kenya #thebahamas , #westindies #virginislands to the #turksandcaicos.

"I've travelled with wonderful people and had fun adventures along the way so I'm raising a glass of my zero sugar bikini friendly @bellissimaprosecco sparkling Rosé in hopes of tying one on in a gorgeous place again soon… I'm referring to the swimsuit‼️"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.