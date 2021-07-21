Christie Brinkley shows off her incredible figure in shimmery gown for big announcement She's still got it!

Christie Brinkley stole our hearts in her 20s as a model on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue starting in 1979, and she's continuing to do so well into her 60s.

The supermodel made a career-related announcement on her Instagram, doing so in a gorgeous gown that fit her like a glove.

Christie wore a figure-hugging nude pink gown that shimmered in the stage lights, along with a large black hat which she played with.

The picture showed off her absolutely statuesque frame, and came from the set of Match Game, which she announced she would make an appearance on.

Christie's gorgeous gown came with a big TV appearance

"I join @alecbaldwininsta and this merry band of wise crackers TOMORROW on @matchgameabc Check your local listings! Hats all for now folks!" she wrote in the caption.

Her daughter Alexa Ray Joel commented on the picture, writing, "Loving the look… 70's Bombshell Chic," and Vivica Fox wrote, "FUNTIMES 4SHO DAWLINGS!" with a few flame emojis to heighten the sentiment.

Christie's fans swooned over the picture and pledged to watch the show as it aired, writing, "You look fabulous! I remember this game show from my childhood!" and "AHHHHHHHH that's going to be fabulous!!!" along with several affirmations of "Gorgeous!" and "Stunning!"

The cast for Match Game in Wednesday's episode

Christie shared another picture from the episode, which will be hosted by Alec Baldwin, featuring several of the other celebrity cast members.

The group included Alec's wife Hilaria Baldwin, Mario Cantone, Fred Armisen, Antonio Brown, and Vivica herself, all of whom will be walking the show's shag carpet on ABC.

