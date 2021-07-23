Christie Brinkley looks ethereal in white jumpsuit featuring plunging neckline The star dazzled in a Halston number

Christie Brinkley delighted fans on Thursday night as she posed up a storm in a white jumpsuit – prompting fans to label her a "goddess".

MORE: Christie Brinkley is a bombshell in tight mini-dress for new photo

"I love the ease of a jumpsuit! Don't you? One zip and you're ready to go... Disco that it! This one is by @halston from my cover shoot with @sociallifemagazine out now," she wrote alongside a picture of herself looking stunning in the jumpsuit, which featured a plunging neckline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley is gorgeous in green with the cutest accessory

Fans were quick to shower her with compliments with many simply writing "beautiful" and "pretty".

READ: Christie Brinkley stuns in semi-sheer dress in gorgeous sun soaked photo

RELATED: Christie Brinkley poses in bikini during sizzling beach photoshoot

Others complimented her hair and makeup, with one writing: "Gorgeous. Love your hair, that color. Beautiful blonde."

Christie shared the stunning picture on her Instagram

"Wow, wow, wow, you look amazing, Christie," added a second, whilst a third remarked: "Holy moly!!! You never age. Absolutely beautiful."

Christie's stunning look is by Halston, a designer the mother-of-three has supported since the early eighties, when she used to visit Studio 54.

Speaking to Social Life magazine about her experiences at the Studio for their July issue, she said: "I didn't really go in the beginning because I was married at the time, but after my divorce I was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The magazine decided to make the issue even bigger by putting out its first Sports Illustrated calendar.

Christie and Olivier, who died aged 27

"Time Life and Ford Models decided to throw a party for the issue at Studio 54. This was the first time I was going."

It was at the same party that Christie met dashing Moët & Chandon heir Olivier Chandon de Brailles, who she started dating. "We danced the night away… He became my boyfriend starting the next day," she told the publication.

Olivier tragically died a year later in a 1983 race car crash, aged just 27.

Two years later, Christie married Billy Joel and the couple went on to welcome a daughter together, Alexa.