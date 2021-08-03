Miranda Rae Mayo posed a seemingly innocent question about her appearance this week – but it left her fans and co-stars divided.

The Chicago Fire star took to her Instagram to ask for some advice on how she should accessorise her outfit, and whether her giant hoop earrings were a step too far.

Sharing a video, Miranda looked gorgeous wearing a pair of baggy acid-wash jeans and a beige bandeau top.

Miranda was preparing to head out to watch the Chicago White Sox and accessorised her outfit with a football-shaped diamante bag and some delicate gold necklaces.

"I have a very important question. Here's the thing. Is this the outfit? I'm going to the Sok's game – obviously, [this] purse is perfect for a Sok's game.

"So, is it earrings, or nah? I need to know. Do we wear the earrings or do we not?"

Miranda divided fans with her accessory dilemma

Miranda's fans and former co-stars were quick to voice their opinions, with Adriyan Rae – who portrayed paramedic Gianna Mackey – giving her seal of approval, commenting: "Go sports, gorgeous babe." While former co-star Monica Raymund was less enthusiastic, jokily writing: "Dork."

Other fans were split over Miranda's attention-grabbing earrings, with one posting: "Haha! Love it. Always go with the door knockers." Another said: "The earrings are so cute with the outfit."

Some of Miranda's followers weren't as keen though, with one writing: "No, you're beautiful without them," and another simply said: "No."

Miranda portrays Stella in Chicago Fire

Miranda went with the majority vote though, adding in the clip: "It's the earrings! It is the earrings, obviously, and I knew, I really did have a feeling that it was the earrings.

"Ok everyone, thank you so much. I'm really proud of this outfit. So that's it. That's all I needed from you, friends. Thank you!"

Miranda will soon be back on our TV screens when Chicago Fire returns in September. She previously told HELLO! about her own hopes for season ten and where her character, Stella, may end up when the show returns.

"I would like to see her get a position as a lieutenant at another house, and I would love to see her learn what it means to be a leader not in the place where she came up - that is really what I want to see for her," she said.

"How she confronts those challenges, of what works and doesn't work, confronting her past trauma and her childhood, her parents not being around, I would love to see that."

