Chicago Fire actress Miranda Rae Mayo has at least one thing in common with her character, firefighter Stella Kidd – they both live in Chicago!

The TV star initially wanted to make LA her home before moving to Illinois, she told Luxe & Concord back in 2017. "When I first decided to move out to LA my mom told me, 'Just take two years and give it all you’ve got, and if nothing comes of it then just come back home and go to school. School will always be there, but you’re only young once.'"

But after landing her role in the NBC drama, Miranda reportedly spent $600,000 on a local home in Bucktown in 2019, which is also where her co-star David Eigenberg lives.

WATCH: Chicago Fire - Stella Kidd Meets Her Hero

The Chicago Tribune reported that Miranda lives in a three-bedroom, two and a half bathroom duplex condo. Inside, a two-storey wall of windows, an open floor plan and high ceilings likely offer the actress plenty of light, while she can also enjoy closets in her master suite and a kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertops.

She has kept her home life very private and has rarely shared any photos inside her house, but she appeared to make a virtual appearance from home as she chatted with her co-star Taylor Kinney. In the background, the walls are painted two different shades of pink with several hanging mirrors, while a guitar was propped against the opposite wall.

The actress lives in Chicago

Taylor is equally as private about his home, but he did admit that he previously lived in a cottage in San Diego, before a fire burnt down his house – which he revealed prompted him to become a fire safety advocate.

"I had an old cottage, this kind of old 1940s beach bungalow. This guy comes rapping on the window in the kitchen and he bangs on the window. He’s like, ‘Your house is on fire.’ So, I go outside, and sure enough, the whole top of the roof [was on fire]. It was ridiculous," he said.

