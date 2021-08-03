We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday evening, Victoria Beckham shared her latest hero piece from her new Autumn/Winter 21 range and we feel like it has a serious royal element to it.

Taking to Instagram to share her new dress, the former Spice Girl said: "There’s a sense of juxtaposition in this season’s dresses – military hardware detailing combined with delicate ruffles and pleats #VBAW21"

WATCH: Victoria Beckham wows in plunging neckline dress

The 'Ruffle Detail Pleated Midi Dress in Vanilla' costs £1450 and is giving us distinctively retro vibes. It features gold shank buttons and the skirt has wide pleats all over. The long sleeves and high, pie crust neckline really reminds us of the famous blouse Diana, Princess of Wales often wore.

The pie crust collar was a key feature in Diana's wardrobe throughout the 80s - she often teamed hers with a skirt suit, midi skirt or pinstripe trousers.

The Duchess of Cambridge has often worn this type of neckline too, showing she looks to her late mother-in-law for inspiration in retro styles.

Ruffle Detail Pleated Midi Dress in Vanilla, £1,450, Victoria Beckham

Sharing a snap of her wearing the dress, VB said: "One of my favourite New York looks is now available at victoriabeckham.com and in our Dover Street store! @davidbeckham loves it too!" At the end of her caption, she put the crying with laughter emoji, indicating she was being sarcastic and David wasn't in fact a fan of the look. Mean!

Maxi Dress In Daisy, £63, Warehouse

Victoria's fans commented in their droves, and the jury was out in regards to the unique style.

ASOS DESIGN denim pie crust keyhole top in white, £18.00, ASOS

One follower wrote: "It's rather Handmaids Tale!" Another added: "Gorgeous!" A third put "Iconic." A rather blunt fan however, remarked: "One of the most hideous dresses I have ever seen." Ouch!

