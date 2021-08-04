Rebel Wilson wows in skin-tight shorts in gorgeous waterside photo The Senior Year star is vacationing in Italy

Rebel Wilson is taking a well-earned break in Italy after wrapping on her upcoming movie Senior Year - and the actress certainly knows how to relax in style after hiring a huge yacht for her and her friends.

Rebel shared several stunning photos on Instagram on Wednesday, showing off her dreamy surroundings.

MORE: Rebel Wilson turns heads with $2,000 accessory you need to see

The star looked gorgeous in her off-duty style, rocking pale yellow cycling shorts and an oversized sweater as she hung on the ropes on the deck of the boat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson shows off her twerking in eye-catching video

Another image saw her and her pals snapped from above, with them spread out in various poses, including one of them forming the letter 'T'.

Captioning the show-stopping photos, Rebel simply wrote: "Above Deck Mediterranean."

Her fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "Lol, you're so cute." A second said: "Looks like you are having a blast. Also, I want your outfit, it looks so comfy."

A third added: "I would give anything to be on that boat!" And a fourth gushed: "You've always been a beautiful soul. Just keep shining."

MORE: Rebel Wilson is positively glowing in new sporty selfie

RELATED: Rebel Wilson's $3m house is the American dream - inside

Rebel's fans loved her waterside photos

Rebel's escape comes after she delighted fans by recreating an iconic Britney Spears look.

The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy for a scene in Senior Year.

Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have had extensions added to her hair, which was styled into tight curls just like Britney's.

Rebel looked gorgeous in her homage to Britney Spears

Sharing a clip of her final day on set, Rebel took fans through her makeup and wardrobe and revealed some behind-the-scenes footage of filming a Britney tribute.

Rebel also emulated Britney's style by appearing in another look from the music video, a pink waitress uniform with her hair in similar pigtails.

Fans rushed to compliment the Australian star, who recently revealed she has lost over 75lbs since overhauling her lifestyle.

"Absolutely stunning darling, you look gorgeous dear!" exclaimed one follower. A second said: "Yass! So excited for Crazy, this is going to be epic!" A third added: "You look absolutely amazing," and a fourth gushed: "I hope you're taking that outfit with you because you look adorable!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.