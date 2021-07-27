Rebel Wilson reveals exciting update about her weight loss journey you can’t miss The Pitch Perfect star also opened up about her love life

Rebel Wilson has been inspiring fans in droves ever since she kicked off her “Year of Health” in 2020. That year-long commitment turned into a lifestyle, and the Pitch Perfect star has never looked better.

Now, Rebel is updating fans on just how much weight she’s lost since it began, and how she’s been maintaining it.

The Pooch Perfect host hopped on an Instagram Live Q&A Monday night to answer questions from fans, and when one asked how many pounds she has dropped, Rebel was quick to reply.

Rebel showed off her natural beauty in her Instagram Live - and she looked amazing!

"I try not to keep track of it too much, but it’s like 70 pounds, 75 pounds, maybe a bit more. Which in kilos, my international audience, is like 30, 35 kilos, close to that, and so far have not gained any of it back, which is pretty cool, because never in my life have I been able to do that," she said.

Rebel was glowing in the video and gave fans a glimpse at the place she’s temporarily living in in Atlanta while she wraps up a film project. The actress went casual for the Live, opting for a black shirt, paired with a black hooded sweatshirt, and threw her blonde hair up into a high ponytail.

Rebel revealed she has lost at least 70-75 pounds and has kept it off

In the background, a chic white sectional was visible along with suede dining room chairs and a modern chandelier.

Rebel continued to open up to fans during the Q&A and even offered some diet and fitness tips when a fan asked for her favorite ones.

"Adequate sleep, walking, hydrating, drinking water. You’ll always see me with a FIJI [water] in my hand, and balance it with the nutrition," she said.

The actress’s journey to health aside, fans also wanted to know where her road to love stands.

Rebel was previously in a relationship with Jacob Busch

"Well, have you guys heard of #hotgirlsummer? Well, yeah, I’m getting involved in that," Rebel said. "Now that I’m established in my career, I’m definitely on the hunt for love, but it has to be the right person."

"I give it a go. I put myself out there," she continued. "If you guys have seen my movie Isn’t It Romantic that really is my true story about really being open to love."

"So, I’ve been trying to open my heart and find someone amazing, and I’ve definitely found some amazing people. It just hasn’t been totally right."

We have no doubt true love will come Rebel’s way - and whoever steals her heart will be one lucky guy.

