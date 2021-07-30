Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit The Senior Year star has lost over 30kg

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year.

The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy.

Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have had extensions added to her hair, which was styled into tight curls just like Britney's.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson twerks in cheerleader uniform

Sharing a clip of her final day on set, Rebel took fans through her makeup and wardrobe and revealed some behind-the-scenes footage of filming what appeared to be a Britney tribute.

Rebel also emulated Britney's style by appearing in another look from the music video, a pink waitress uniform with her hair in similar pigtails.

Fans rushed to compliment the Australian star, who recently revealed she has lost over 75lbs since overhauling her lifestyle.

Rebel emulated Britney in her shimmery green top

"Absolutely stunning darling, you look gorgeous dear!" exclaimed one follower. A second said: "Yass! So excited for Crazy, this is going to be epic!"

A third added: "You look absolutely amazing," and a fourth gushed: "I hope you're taking that outfit with you because you look adorable!"

Senior Year follows a cheerleader (played by Rebel) who wakes after a 20-year coma and returns to high school to regain her status and claim the prom-queen crown which had eluded her two decades earlier.

Rebel also donned a similar waitress uniform to Britney's

Rebel's sneak peek comes after she gave fans an update on her health journey during a Live Q&A on Instagram on Monday.

When asked how much weight she has lost, she replied: "I try not to keep track of it too much, but it’s like 70 pounds, 75 pounds, maybe a bit more. Which in kilos, my international audience, is like 30, 35 kilos, close to that."

She added: "So far have not gained any of it back, which is pretty cool, because never in my life have I been able to do that."

