Kaley Cuoco makes major statement with glam weekend look This is how you take NYC

Kaley Cuoco is just as much a champion of the relatable, everyday look as she is of the more glamorous fits. And she's made quite the impression with several of them.

Her newest look, however, really cements her status as someone to look out for in the fashion scene.

Kaley shared pictures on her Instagram Stories of her outfit for a night out on the town in New York City, attaching stickers that said "Saturday" and "NYC."

She wore a glammed-up mini dress with an ombre color effect, going from dark purple at the bottom to a light, almost pastel pink at the structured shoulders, as she candidly posed for the camera mid-laugh.

She paired the spectacular knit-dress with some sparkly silver heels and her new bangs, which have become a prominent feature on her Stories recently.

The actress showed off her look for a night in New York City

Kaley also posted a black and white version of the same look, where the make of the dress really came through as she pensively looked down and fussed with her hair.

The actress is currently in New York City shooting for her upcoming romantic-comedy, Meet Cute, opposite Pete Davidson. She's shared clips of how she's been annoying him on set, constantly breaking out in grand lipsync renditions of songs like Let It Go.

Pete got back at her, however, in another recent video she uploaded to her Stories, where he walked behind her and lipsynced to her face, as she wrote in the annoyed caption, "A taste of my own terrible tasting medicine."

Of course, the Big Bang Theory star is just as much a fan of the more dolled up looks as she is of showing off her more casual wardrobe.

Kaley's glam look really shone in black and white

She recently shared a picture of her adorable new pink pajama set, which was made even more special by the fact that it featured her dog Norman's face all over it.

"When missing home, wear your Norman PJs courtesy of @mrtankcook," she wrote, revealing her husband, Karl Cook, got her the set.

