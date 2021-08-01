Kaley Cuoco looks gorgeous in the perfect pajama set Kaley always knows how to turn a look!

Kaley Cuoco knows how to turn a look, and she has us feeling a little envious with the vast array of sensational dresses that she has in her wardrobe.

But it turns out that even the star's pajama sets are to be envied, as she modelled a gorgeous set of pink pajamas.

And ever the animal-lover, Kaley's impressive set was covered in dog faces, and for that added personal touch the dog face was of her pet pooch Norman.

"When missing home, wear your Norman PJs courtesy of @mrtankcook," she sweetly wrote, revealing her husband, Karl Cook, got her the set.

Karl proposed to Kaley in December 2017 with a mesmerising teardrop engagement ring. The huge pear-shaped diamond is surrounded by dazzling pave diamonds, and the delicate band is also filled with bright gems.

The couple wed just six months later in a romantic outdoor ceremony that included a horseshoe floral installation. Their reception was just as lavish with monogrammed burger buns, a shoeshine station and a beauty room from Sephora for guests to refresh throughout the day.

Kaley is a huge fan of animals and is known to have 25 horses, a rabbit, a goat and several dogs, including new rescue dog, Larry, a nine-year-old mastiff.

Kaley's pajama looked perfect!

Introducing her new pooch, she wrote: "When you know you know! Welcome to the family, Larry! He’s a 9 year old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love and we are obsessed.

"Thank you @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for the perfect addition to our lives. #seniorsunday #adoptdontshop #rescuedog (also thank you to his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him!)"

Although the Big Bang Theory actress is a star in her own right, she recently proved that she's just like the rest of us as she got starstruck after meeting Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein.

The actress shared a picture on her Instagram Stories which showed her looking absolutely radiant as she couldn't stop smiling after the random encounter.

"When you're out and about and randomly run into your 2 fav actors and have a 3 way fan girl session for 20 mins," she enthused on the picture, adding stickers to highlight the moment.

The star always has the most amazing looks

And as it turns out, the admiration was mutual when Sarah shared the photo on her own Instagram Story with a loving caption for Kaley.

"Literally obsessed with you @kaleycuoco (you should win 5,000 emmys for @flightattendantonmax)," she wrote, which Kaley reposted with a "too busy crying" sticker.

