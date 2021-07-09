Christie Brinkley poses in 'tiny' string bikini during sizzling beach photoshoot

Christie Brinkley loves swimwear, and on Thursday she paid tribute to the "three tiny bits of fabric" for keeping her career afloat for the past 47 years.

Sharing three stunning photos from past Sport Illustrated shoots, the 67-year-old wrote: "Happy #internationalbikiniday‼️ I'm celebrating those 3 tiny bits of fabric that have kept my career a float for some 47 years. (Scroll).

"They have strung me along to some of the most beautiful beaches and places in the world. From the #seychellesislands off the coast of #madagascar to #brazil , #mexico #kenya #thebahamas , #westindies #virginislands to the #turksandcaicos.

"I've travelled with wonderful people and had fun adventures along the way so I'm raising a glass of my zero sugar bikini friendly @bellissimaprosecco sparkling Rosé in hopes of tying one on in a gorgeous place again soon… I'm referring to the swimsuit‼️"

Christie shared three stunning pictures

Friends and fans loved the mother-of-three's tribute, with Melissa Odabash commenting: "Insane the perfect hourglass body that has not changed you're still an icon."

Her daughter Alex added: "YOWZA!" Whilst a fan remarked: "Still the most beautiful woman in the world." A second wrote: "My husband and I just agreed….it is not the #bikini that kept your career afloat! Your beautiful face and body!!!!! And your spirit shines through!"

The stunning throwbacks come just days after she marked her youngest daughter Sailor's birthday with a very special tribute on Instagram.

Christie in a bikini in a still from National Lampoon's Vacation in 1983

Alongside two pictures of herself with her three children, she wrote: "Celebrating Sailor. She's 23. Hates being told she looks like me, an adventurer with bruises on her knees, all the puppies love her and she lives with three, never brags she does things secretly.

"She can climb really fast to the top of a tree, and ski down a mountain faster than me, she's as sweet as honey from the honey bee, a passionate supporter of causes hum-b-ly."

She continued: "When she raps and dances, it's something to see and that's a little something about my 3rd baby. Happy Birthday Sailor Lee @sailorbrinkleycook @alexarayjoel @jackbrinkleycook."