The Mummy Diaries star Sam Faiers stuns in the suit of the summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sam Faiers always looks stunning, and the mother-of-two made no exception when she attended a movie premiere with her family on Sunday.

The Mummy Diaries star pulled off summer suiting in the most sophisticated way as she sported a chic, cream blazer paired with relaxed suit trousers from Reiss.

RELATED: Mummy Diaries' Sam Faiers' £2.25million house looks like a show home

Sam finished off her neutral ensemble with a simple white vest and a pair of nude trainers, carrying a Louis Vuitton monogram rucksack in her hand and accessorising with a delicate gold necklace.

Sam Faiers looked stunning as she attended the Paw Patrol movie premiere

The 30-year-old wore her glossy brunette hair in a sleek, straight style and donned minimal makeup for the occasion, showing off her natural beauty.

MORE: Sam Faiers reveals she suffers from adult acne in heartfelt message

Sam attended the Paw Patrol movie premiere with her husband Paul and their two kids, Paul, five, and Rosie, three.

Sam shared a sweet snap of her family on social media

Sharing a sweet snap of her family on Instagram, Sam wrote: "What a privilege to be part of such a fantastic film. From the start to finish we were gripped it's a must see! (ps listen out for me I'm the very cross lady on the subway)".

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their love for Sam's outfit, with one asking: "I love your outfit where is it from please," while another gushed: "Beautiful photos of you all".

If you are obsessed with Sam's suit as much as us, then you are in luck, as it is still available to purchase online.

Aila neutral blazer, £250, Reiss

The 'Aila' blazer features the most stunning double-breasted silhouette, with wide peak lapels, button fastenings and front pockets.

Odin camel trouses, £150, Reiss

The 'Odin' camel trousers are made from a luxurious satin-backed crepe, with a wide-legged silhouette, drawcord waistband and side pockets.

It wasn't just Sam's style that fans were loving, in fact, it seemed as if little Rosie stole the show!

Followers couldn’t get enough of how cute Sam's daughter looked, with one writing: "Look at Rosie! Such a glam little girl, got her bag and shoes! Even got the pose down".

DISCOVER: Sam Faiers' daughter Rosie's Disney birthday cake is so magical

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.