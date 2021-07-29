Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares the amazing story of their relationship It's a real 'aww' moment

Today's Al Roker and his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, have a loving relationship that's led to many fans dubbing them a journalistic power couple.

However, given that it's Olympics season, Deborah shared the story of how the two first started dating, and it's quite the interesting one.

She shared a post on her Instagram announcing a live chat she would do with her husband while he's in Tokyo covering the 2020 Olympics with the rest of the Today team.

On the picture, she wrote, "TV Weather Guy, Author, Goofy Dad, and My Hubby" to introduce Al for the chat. In the caption, though, she shared their personal Olympics story.

Deborah invited fans to a live chat with her and her husband

"Not long after I got to know this guy, I was on my way to cover the Barcelona Olympics. I would be gone for a month and he nicely consented to swing by my apartment to gather mail and water my plants," she wrote.

"That was the total of my responsibility then. When I returned , he had stocked my empty fridge, and left fresh flowers. No surprise…not long after, I finally accepted a date.

"So that's our story. Now what about his Tokyo Olympics story? Bring your dinner or a beverage from the fridge and ask questions about his schedule, Simone Biles and whether he's seen any night life.

"That's if @alroker wakes up in time since it's early Thursday morning there already. Guess we'll both be in our pjs. #olympics2021 #hubby #catchup"

Al finally made it to the live chat with his wife

Fans were absolutely enthralled by their romantic story, with one commenting, "LOVE ALL OF THIS! The watering of plants, mail collection, stocking the fridge… OMG, you had to marry him, he's a keeper!" and another writing, "'Stocked the fridge'…….Done deal."

The two eventually did get together for their live chat, talking about how Al's time in Tokyo has been, especially given the concerning situations regarding the turbulent weather and his delay at the airport.

