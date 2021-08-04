Al Roker surprises co-star with his surprise gesture after coming back from Tokyo That's what you call a strong reaction

The hosts of the Today Show have always had plenty of fun together and love to joke around. But not all of them end in laughs, some end in spit takes.

Al Roker experienced one of his own when he introduced his co-host Dylan Dreyer to one of the items he brought back from Tokyo, and it didn't end up going down smoothly.

The popular Today weatherman shared a video on his Instagram taken by another one of his co-hosts, Sheinelle Jones, as he introduced the group to a Japanese snack.

"We're back, and Dylan wants to throw up," she said immediately, as Dylan tried to explain that something she tasted in the snack was making her gag.

"I taste it in my mouth," she uncomfortably said, to which Al hilariously replied, "That's usually where you taste it, in your mouth."

Dylan couldn't stomach Al's Japanese snack

At this point, Dylan took a sip of water and spit it out, which sent Al into hysterics. "Oh lord, a spit take! That's like an Olympic gold medal of comedy!"

Meanwhile, another co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, tried to help Dylan out while Al kept laughing and Sheinelle flashed him looks out of the side of her eye.

Al captioned the video with, "This morning on @3rdhourtoday I gave the ladies a #japanesesnack and @dylandreyernbc didn't exactly love it. @jennabhager and @sheinelle_o missed getting sprayed. The classic comedy #spittake."

Fans were just as gassed up over the entire incident as Al was, leaving comments like, "I give a 10 out of 10," and "Poor Dylan :( But you guys are funny!" among scores of crying-laughing emojis.

The Today team members love to have fun with each other

In general, though, Al was received with open arms upon his return to New York after a rollercoaster of a trip through Tokyo covering the 2020 Olympics.

He's already back to work reporting from the Today plaza with co-host Savannah Guthrie, and will soon be joined by Hoda Kotb, who is returning.

