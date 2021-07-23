Katy Perry shares rare photo with her sister - and they look so different You wouldn't know they were siblings!

Katy Perry delighted fans when she shared a photo alongside her older sister, Angela Hudson, on Thursday and they sported two very different looks.

The singer was celebrating her work with charity, Baby2Baby, and posted several photos to Instagram, including one alongside her sibling - but they're far from lookalikes.

Katy tucked her platinum blonde hair beneath a crocheted hat while Angela wore her gorgeous red locks in cascading waves.

WATCH: Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr spend the day together at new launch

While some of Katy's fans said they shared the same smile and pose, many commented that they didn't realise they were sisters.

The star explained what they were doing in the caption which read: "So honored to join the coolest club of being an Angel for @baby2baby! Becoming a mother made me aware of the many everyday needs of our beautiful blessings and how sometimes those needs are hard to meet for some families.

Katy shared a selection of photos including one with sister Angela

"Thankfully that’s where @baby2baby steps in! Yesterday I got to participate in their back2school event with my sister Angela and we help kids get ready for the year ahead with all the gear!!! Loves it!"

Katy is incredibly close to her sister and even helped deliver her babies.

Katy helped deliver her sister's children

Before the birth of her own child with Orlando Bloom, the mom-of-one revealed that assisting Angela in childbirth helped her not to be afraid during labour.

At the time she said: "I helped deliver my sister’s two babies in her living room – that are now three and six – and in a tub on her bed, holding her leg back, filming it like Scorsese."

If that isn't sibling love we don't know what is.

