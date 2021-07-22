Katy Perry’s hair transformation will make you do a double take Fans are swooning over it.

Katy Perry has a thing for switching up her hair color and style, but she’s been rocking a blonde hue consistently for months. Until now.

The songstress turned heads as she showed off a bejeweled sandal from her eponymous shoe collection in an Instagram post, and included a selfie in it that revealed her rocking chocolate brown tresses.

SHOP: Fans are going wild over these shoes in Katy Perry's Amazon collection

In the glam selfie, Katy palms the shoe as her dark locks flow around her. "Legend says the Eye of Horus represents well-being, healing, and protection. Who couldn’t use some protection from head to toe amirite? #shoesdaytuesday @katyperrycollections @amazonfashion," she captioned the post.

Katy showed off a glam selfie revealing her rocking dark locks

Fans spotted the look immediately in the swipes and raced to her comments, with one writing, "Ok stunning selfie." Another added, "Dark Horse vibes", with an additional follower commented: "The second pic. Gorgeous!"

SHOP: Jennifer Lopez’s colorist Tracey Cunningham swears by this $28 hair-boosting product - exclusive

MORE: Kate Middleton's hair secret is a life-saver for frizzy tresses - and it’s less than $4

Although the hair hue looked great on her, it appears the switch-up was just a wig - and a throwback snap. Katy wore the same look - and bejeweled floral Dolce & Gabbana dress on an April episode of American Idol.

Further proof? Katy popped up at a Baby2Baby event in Los Angeles on Wednesday and her long hair was nowhere in sight.

Katy tucked her hair under her bucket hat at a Baby2Baby event in Los Angeles

The Firework singer sported a floral bucket hat with her blonde hair tucked underneath and paired it with a casual pink jumpsuit and white sneakers, as she hung out with and posed for a photo opp with fellow mom Nicole Richie.

Katy’s hair color aside, she made fans swoon while she’s been enjoying a lavish European vacation with her family this summer, and the superstar songstress brought on the laughs when she shared a series of photos on Instagram that showed her visiting the Chocotopia Choco Story Praha Muzeum during her Czech Republic trip.

The music star started off the post goofily smiling for the camera while covered in full protective gear, including goggles. She then included a series of clips filled with candy and whipped cream and another that showed her singing California Gurls as her friend sprayed the sweet confection on cakes.

Katy spent part of the summer vacationing in Europe

At one point, several people started throwing the whipped cream cakes at each other, and she posted a picture of the aftermath, with her face covered in cream.

It looked like a ton of fun - and so did the rest of her summer trip. Katy kept fans in the know during her vacay with an array of photos that showed her traveling around Paris, Turkey, and Italy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.