Katy Perry dazzles in figure-flaunting dress ahead of daughter's first birthday The mum-of-one wowed fans

Katy Perry is styling it out in one amazing look after another recently and her latest is no exception.

The Firework hitmaker flawed fans with her dreamy appearance in a bold gold dress which showed off her fabulous figure.

MORE: Katy Perry shares photo with her sister - and they look so different

Katy posted images on Instagram from her trip to Capri and her sparkly sequinned gown was certainly a show-stopper.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy Perry's Choctopia adventure is epic

The star's social media followers couldn't help but comment and wrote: "Angel, goddess mother," and called her, "my QUEEN".

Katy was in Capri for a Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo, and was joined by her fiancé, Orlando Bloom and their daughter, Daisy Dove, for an extended vacation.

MORE: Katy Perry's hair transformation will leave you doing a double-take#

READ: Orlando Bloom says ex Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry are 'the cutest' in adorable video

The adorable family - who will celebrate Daisy's first birthday this month - were spotted onboard a luxury vessel on the Italian island as they enjoyed a getaway together.

Katy turned up the glam!

The American Idol judge recently opened up to L'Officiel USA about what a great dad Orlando is.

She revealed that watching him father his firstborn, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, made her realise she wanted to have children with him.

SEE: Katy Perry shows off INSANE hotel bedroom – and Orlando Bloom makes cheeky appearance

READ: Katy Perry paid the best tribute to JLo and Ben Affleck’s famous kiss

"I was able to witness him and his fatherhood," she said. "The way that he showed up for him and continues to show up for him, and the efforts that he makes and the distance he goes, I think that's one of the reasons I made that conscious decision.

Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child in August 2020

"I was like, 'Here's the father of my future children.'

"I could see his kindness, empathy, care, and tenderness. I courted that. I was like, 'this is different.'

"And this is his first girl, so it's a totally different feeling for him. I'm really, really grateful to have him. And he really shows up in a huge emotional way, which is unique for me."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.