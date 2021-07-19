Katy Perry's lavish and culturally rich European vacation has reached its zenith with a new set of pictures she posted.

The singer shared a series of pictures that surprised fans that were quite unexpected yet also seemed exactly like something she'd post.

Katy visited a chocolate museum during her Czech Republic trip, the Chocotopia Choco Story Praha Muzeum and posted several pictures of her time there on her Instagram.

She started off the gallery goofily smiling for the camera, covered in full protective gear, including goggles. She then included a series of clips with candy and whipped cream, at one point singing California Gurls as her friend sprayed it on cakes.

At one point, several people started throwing the whipped cream cakes at each other, and she posted a picture of the aftermath, with her face covered in cream.

Katy's messy chocolate museum adventures had fans in splits

She ended the gallery with another hilarious picture, posing in front of a poster of herself during her candy-coated California Dreams tour.

"One time the inside of my nose smelled like barf for days from a pumpkin pie/whipped cream eating contest in highschool. happened again here. ily @chocotopiacz," she captioned the series.

Fans were confused and amused by the set of snapshots, with fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie commenting, "What’s going on here…?"

There was love all around though, with one fan commenting, "That last picture brings me happiness," referencing the throwback picture.

The Roar singer's first set of quirky pictures from Prague delighted fans

Katy has been keeping her followers up to date with snippets from her European vacation, taking us through Turkey and Italy, plus a stop in Paris for the Louis Vuitton show.

She last posted several pictures from when she first reached Prague, seeing the sights and collecting souvenirs.

"While daddy works mommy plays for dayyys in Praha," she captioned the series during her visit with Orlando Bloom, her daughter Daisy Dove, and her dog Nugget.

