Sofia Vergara goes va va voom in stunning Marilyn Monroe-esque look Just casually amping up the judges' panel

Sofia Vergara kept things classy while bringing her signature flair to her appearance in the newest episode of America's Got Talent.

The actress showed up in a new look after being seen in the same outfits throughout the auditions process. And fans couldn't be more excited.

Sofia wore a chic pink number; a simple gown that tapered right below her knees and perfectly accentuated every curve on her body.

The dress even featured her favorite sweetheart neckline. She paired the outfit with sleek hair and matching long gloves that evoked a Marilyn Monroe in Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend fever dream.

She showed the gown off in a selfie on her Instagram as she expressed her excitement over the new episode, writing in the caption, "The show is about to start!!!@agt."

Sofia delighted fans in a figure-flaunting pink dress for the new episode of AGT

Her fans and followers fell head-over-heels for Sofia's appearance, with one commenting, "Stunning as always," and another writing, "Looking soo beautiful." The AGT official account also left a comment, saying, "STUNNER!"

The outfit was the first new look fans got to see Sofia in after a few weeks of audition rounds, which featured the judges in clips over the span of a few episodes being repeated.

The Modern Family actress debuted the sophisticated fit for the first episode of the AGT live shows, which marked the beginning of the quarter-final stages.

Heidi made just as strong of a fashion statement as her co-star

However, Sofia wasn't the only one who brought her A-game to the judges' panel, as fellow bombshell Heidi Klum also showed up in a stunning new outfit.

The German supermodel wore a feathered orange mini-dress with a bow on the waist as she displayed her endless legs. And paired with her fellow judges on the red carpet, it was just hit after hit.

