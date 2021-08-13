Salma Hayek looks sensational in red lacy top in throwback photo The actress often shares throwbacks with her followers

Salma Hayek left her followers stunned after sharing her latest throwback photo on Instagram.

In the beautiful new snap, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star was dressed in a red strappy top complete with gold and lace detailing. It perfectly tied in with her bright red lipstick, and Salma finished the look with her long brunette hair loose around her shoulders.

She simply wrote in the caption: "#tbt," followed by a string of red-themed emojis including lips and love hearts. It wasn't long before her fans commented on the photo, writing a string of compliments such as: "Gorgeous," and: "Stunning."

The star often delights fans with her throwback Thursday photos, including one from the time when she first started making it big in Hollywood. The actress shared a picture of herself wearing a body-hugging brown dress with a bright red lip and a brown belt that lightly hugged her waist.

The shot came from the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2003, which she attended as a nominee for Best Actress for her role in Frida, the movie that established her as a dominant force in Hollywood.

The actress looked stunning in this throwback photo

Fans not only noted her beautiful figure, but also questioned whose hand she was holding, with responses ranging from her husband François-Henri Pinault to Edward Norton – and it was the latter.

Salma, 54, and Francois-Henri, 58, have been happily married since 2009. They announced their engagement in March 2007 and later that same year welcomed their only child together, daughter Valentina, now 13.

Salma and Edward attended the SAG Awards together

The actress recently opened up about the ageing process and said she's embracing getting older.

In an interview with Savannah Guthrie for Six-Minute Marathon, the star was asked what age she would like to be for a week, and she said 54!

"I'm excited about my age," Salma remarked. "I don't lie about my age."

Savannah agreed with Salma's fans and said she appears to be ageing in reverse, to which she responded: "I like my numbers. I like being 54. It's an accomplishment."

