Salma Hayek stuns in beautiful pink outfit inside glamorous home

Salma Hayek had some incredible news to share with her fans, and she did so in a beautiful plunging pink nightgown inside her glamorous home.

However, things didn't go smoothly for the star as originally uploaded her video clip without sound!

WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals exciting news in plunging pink nightgown

Thankfully she managed to fix this, and apologized to her followers in her caption. "First I forgot to post this yesterday then I posted it today but with no sound. Sorry let's see if I got it right this time."

In the clip, Salma shared some amazing news about her latest hit film, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

"Hi guys, thank you so much for going out there and watching The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard in theaters," she said.

"You made us number one for the weekend! We are number one, thank you so much. If you haven't seen it, you have to go check it out."

She signed off the clip by blowing a kiss at the camera.

The star wowed in the outfit

Fans were ecstatic for Salma's news, with one writing: "Sweet baby," while a second said: "BRAVO," alongside a clapping emoji.

A third posted: "You are so beautiful and [getting] younger and younger every day," while plenty of other fans simply flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

The Frida star recently received the news that she was getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and she marked the occasion by posting a throwback of herself looking surprised whilst wearing a figure hugging white dress, accessorised with a white coat and sparkling earrings.

The photo was from the 1997 premiere of Fools Rush in Los Angeles.

The star marked the success of her latest film

She wrote: "Today I am combining a #tbt picture with very recent news, because this image represents how surprised and happy I was a few minutes ago when my team showed me the announcement that I am getting the star in the Hollywood walk of fame!

"Thank you to the fans for their support through the years."

Her 18 million fans were quick to react, with many sending her messages of congratulations and praising her career.

"You deserve it all," wrote one, whilst a second remarked: "YOU totally deserve this! I am shocked you didn't get one years ago!"

