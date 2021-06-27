Salma Hayek stuns in sultry black lace-trim dress

Salma Hayek wowed her fans as she shared some new photos on social media on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, the stylish actress posted three photos from a recent photoshoot for the Sunday Times’ Style magazine.

One black-and-white picture saw the Frida star in close-up, showcasing her incredible skin and smoky eye makeup as she looked straight down the lens, her brunette hair swept over one cheek.

MORE: Salma Hayek looks weekend-ready in wild photo

Another photo, this one in colour, showed the actress from a different angle as she posed for the camera wearing a thick gold chain.

The middle image was even more eye-catching, as it showed Salma modelling a jaw-droppingly gorgeous black dress which perfectly showcased her curves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals exciting news in plunging pink outfit

The body-con outfit was solid black but featured delicate lace detail on the straps and Salma posed with one hand by her side and the other on the hem of the dress, which was pulled up to reveal a glimpse of toned leg.

SEE: Salma Hayek is stunning in revealing dress as she makes 'happy' announcement

MORE: Salma Hayek addresses plastic surgery rumours

The mother-of-one captioned the stunning photo: "#sundayvibes", to which one of her followers commented: "If I looked like that on Sunday…," adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Salma shared the lovely photos to Instagram

Other fans wrote: "So beautiful," and "Stunningly gorgeous," while many were lost for words, posting heart and fire emojis in response.

Salma shared another stunning photo of herself in a figure-hugging black dress earlier in the week – although this one was a throwback.

The star of new movie The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard posted a snapshot to Instagram which showed her enjoying a large plate of tacos while sitting with a plate on her lap.

The star often shares glamorous snapshots of herself

She still looked gorgeous, wearing a black mini dress with her hair pulled back in a loose ponytail.

Salma wore minimal makeup in the candid shot, which she captioned: "Tacos. The passion that never left me. If only I could still eat ten of them without consequences."

The 54-year-old often shares incredible photos of herself on social media and is renowned for posting regular swimwear shots.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.